FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 14, 2026



WMPG’s Fall Begathon Aims to Raise $55,000 from listeners



PORTLAND, Maine. From showcasing Maine musicians and amplifying local organizations to

giving students and community members a platform to share their voices, WMPG has spent 53

years connecting people through community radio. This October, the station invites listeners to

support that tradition during its annual fall fundraiser, Begathon, running Oct. 22–29.



Based on the University of Southern Maine (USM) campus in Portland, WMPG offers a mix of

independent music, local stories, and perspectives that might not be heard elsewhere. Its

volunteer DJs shape programming around their individual interests and communities, offering

an alternative to corporate playlists and algorithm-driven listening.

This year’s Begathon aims to raise $55,000 to cover the everyday costs of keeping the station on

the air, including broadcasting equipment, music licensing, subscriptions, and other operating

expenses.



The theme of this year’s campaign, Free Speech Has Deep Roots, celebrates USM’s and WMPG’s

longstanding commitment to free expression.



“Community radio is about making space for voices, ideas, and perspectives that might not

otherwise be heard,” says Annella Linton, Development Director at WMPG. “WMPG gives

students and community members the opportunity to speak, listen, ask questions, challenge

assumptions, and share their creativity with the wider community. Supporting WMPG means

supporting the freedom to express ourselves and learn from one another.”



Begathon will also feature a community record sale on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 11 a.m. to 3

p.m.. Music lovers can browse records, connect with fellow enthusiasts, enjoy food from Cheese

the Day, and meet DJ Ice and other WMPG DJs broadcasting live from the station’s driveway.

Listeners can support WMPG during Begathon by calling 207-874-3000 between 7 a.m. and 7

p.m. or donating online at wmpg.org. Every contribution helps sustain the station’s independent

programming and the shows that make WMPG unique.



To learn more about WMPG, explore its programming, or make a donation, visit wmpg.org or

follow the station on Instagram (@wmpgfm) or Facebook (WMPG FM).



About WMPG

WMPG is a community radio station based at the University of Southern Maine in Portland,

Maine. For 53 years, the station has offered diverse music, independent programming, and a

platform for local voices. Powered by volunteers and supported by listeners, WMPG connects

the community through broadcasting that celebrates creativity, free expression, and the power of human connection.