Hot Radio Maine Announces 6th Annual “Cuts For Class”

NEWS ALERT:

Hot Radio Maine’s 6th Annual Cuts for Class is MONDAY

FREE Back to School Haircuts for students 18 and Under

Scarborough, ME – Hot Radio Maine has announced its 6th annual Cuts for Class event, returning this year to provide free back to school haircuts for students 18 years and under.

The free haircuts will take place THIS Monday, August 17 at Crow’s Nest Barbershop, located at 600 Turner Street in Auburn. Barbers will be cutting hair for all genders on a first come first served basis from 8:00am until 2:00pm, with new morning hours this year to better accommodate families before the work day begins. There is absolutely no charge for a haircut.

Hot Radio Maine morning hosts Ryan Deelon and Tara Fox announced the event.

“This has become one of our favorite community events. Every year families start lining up before the event begins, so this year we’re starting earlier to better accommodate families before the work day begins. Our morning show, Hot Mornings, will broadcast live from Crow’s Nest Barbershop giving away the day’s concert tickets and prizes in person to listeners in attendance. Along with our partners at Crow’s Nest Barbershop, Maine Family Credit Union and the Law Office of Joe Bornstein, we’re proud to continue helping students head back to school feeling their best.”

Cuts for Class is an annual event for Hot Radio Maine. For the sixth straight year, Hot Radio Maine buys out the barbershop for the entire day, providing free haircuts to students on a first come first served basis. In 2025, more than 150 local students received free back to school haircuts through the event. Cuts for Class is an award winning event that has been recognized multiple times by the Maine Association of Broadcasters and has also been featured nationally by the National Association of Broadcasters. It follows in the footsteps of other station community events including free turkeys at Thanksgiving, support for small businesses and continued cash giveaways to Maine listeners.

Graphics for event:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/40jnph5h7k741gnim08ue/AAJU6gmBfM1qozGLBJbFY8E?rlkey=xrdho1ttxznhgbu1xw965q1r9&st=pdmx65ds&dl=0

Information on Hot Radio Maine:

Hot Radio Maine is an award-winning station with a statewide reach. It is heard on 104.7 FM in Portland and southern Maine, on 100.3 FM in Lewiston/Auburn and Brunswick and 102.9 FM in Bangor/Brewer, Old Town & Orono. Hot Radio Maine has given out tens of thousands of dollars to local Maine listeners as well as other prizes, concerts tickets, free back to school haircuts for kids and even thousands of turkeys at Thanksgiving. Hot Radio Maine is the most streamed music format in Maine and New Hampshire and has a sizable social footprint that can be found at @hotradiomaine across all platforms.

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Contact: Ryan Deelon hotradiomaine@mainestreamonline.com

Social Channels: @hotradiomaine

Website: hotradiomaine.com