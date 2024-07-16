Channel 8 And Maine’s CW Taps Dziedzic As New General Sales Manager

PORTLAND, ME – July 15, 2024 – Dziedzic will join the Hearst stations as the new General Sales Manager starting July 17th.

Lynn’s career began as a Media Buyer for Young & Rubicam and BBDO/Detroit before transitioning into Sales as an Account Executive with WSMH-TV in Flint, Michigan. From there, she moved on to Petry Television, a National Rep Firm, and later became a Media Team Manager at MMT.

Following five successful years in that capacity, Lynn advanced to the role of National Sales Manager for Granite Broadcasting and then served as Local Sales Manager for Nexstar owned, WFFT-TV. She took on the role of Senior Account Executive at CBS owned, WWJ-TV, and at FOX Station Sales/21st Century FOX in Southfield, Michigan.

Most recently, Lynn served as Senior Director of Sales for Scripps owned, WSYM-TV in Lansing, Michigan, where she made significant contributions over an eight-year period.

Lynn is a graduate of Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, where she earned a BSBA in Marketing and Public Relations.

“I am excited to have Lynn join the WMTW & WPXT family,” said Dave Abel, WMTW President & General Manager. “Her experience and leadership will help to drive our continued success.”

“I’m so excited to start the next chapter in my career and looking forward to working with and for the fantastic team at WMTW and Hearst Television,” said Dziedzic.

She takes over the role previously held by Michael Grant, who departed for Hearst duopoly WBBH / WZVN in Ft. Myers, FL.

Media Contact:

Matt Earl, WMTW, mearl@hearst.com, 207-835-3893