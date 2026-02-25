CHANNEL 8 WMTW AND CAMP SUNSHINE PARTNER ON WINTER TELETHON

March 11th broadcast rallies Mainers to support children with life-threatening illnesses and their families

PORTLAND, Maine (February 25, 2026) – Channel 8 WMTW is proud to partner with Camp Sunshine for the Winter Telethon on Wednesday, March 11th, dedicated to supporting children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

The Winter Telethon will air LIVE on Channel 8 and Maine’s Total Coverage in the morning, noon and through our early evening coverage. Camp Sunshine families will share heartfelt stories and local businesses are stepping up to invest in hope.

While many think of Camp Sunshine as a summer destination, services and support extend year-round — providing families a safe place to recharge together with medical support available and at no cost to them. Thanks to donors and volunteers, every program remains 100% free for families.

Viewers can tune in throughout the day on March 11th and donate live during the broadcast. Every gift makes an immediate impact for families across Maine and beyond.

“This telethon is about more than fundraising — it’s about standing with families when they need it most,” said Dave Abel, President and General Manager of Channel 8 WMTW. “Camp Sunshine represents hope, resilience, and community at its best. We are honored to partner with them and to help ensure Maine families continue to have access to this extraordinary support system.”

Funds raised during the Winter Telethon will help:

Meet the rising costs of sending families to Camp — while ensuring no family ever pays to attend.

Strengthen and expand medical partnerships with leading hospitals.

Reach new families who can benefit from Camp Sunshine’s community and care.

Cover travel and transportation costs so distance is never a barrier to hope.

For many families, Camp Sunshine is more than a camp — it is a lifeline.

“Camp Sunshine exists so families facing unimaginable challenges don’t have to face them alone – it truly is where families find family,” said Joanne Bean, President & Chief Executive Officer of Camp Sunshine. “We are incredibly grateful for Channel 8’s partnership in bringing this mission to homes across Maine. Their commitment to sharing our families’ stories and rallying community support ensures that hope, connection, and care remain available year-round — completely free of charge.”

Turn compassion into action by visiting https://www.campsunshine.org/telethon for fundraising information.

About Camp Sunshine – Camp Sunshine provides hope, joy and community through unique experiences for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families. At our pristine campus on Sebago Lake in Casco, Maine, more than 60,000 children, siblings, parents and caregivers from all 50 states and 27 countries have come together for fun-filled, year-round sessions with families just like theirs. And, thanks to the incredible support of donors and volunteers, our programs are 100% free. Camp Sunshine is where families can focus on recharging, together, in a safe space with medical support available. Camp Sunshine is where families discover a community who understands. Camp Sunshine is where families find family.

