WMTW-TV’s Dave Abel Among Those Honored As Maine Terrific Ten Broadcasters!

David Abel has been selected a 2026 Maine Terrific Ten Broadcaster in honor of his community service by Spirit of America Foundation’s Maine Chapter.

Abel is the president and general manager of WMTW (Channel 8) and has been with that Portland television station for over 15 years. He is also Immediate Past Chair of the Maine Association of Broadcasters

He is a prominent community volunteer and has been on the boards of several major nonprofit organizations in Maine.

Abel has served as chair of American Heart Association Maine, on Heart Association’s 8-state Founders Affiliate Board of Directors, as first vice chair of Southern Maine American Red Cross, on the United Way of Androscoggin County’s Impact Committee and on its board, on the board of Cromwell Center, on the advisory board of Portland’s Salvation Army chapter and as chair of Maine Association of Broadcasters Board of Directors.

Abel has been heavily involved in WMTW’s Heat Week Telethons (which have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to provide heating assistance through the Keep ME Warm fund to those in need) and also with WMTW Camp Sunshine Telethons, which raise funds so the camp can continue providing respite and connection for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

He frequently delivers station editorials encouraging community involvement and civic responsibility.

In essence, Abel uses his position at WMTW to not only run the station but also to actively promote health, safety and community well-being in Maine, connecting his broadcasting with public service, making him a significant local volunteer leader.

Maine Spirit of America is a chapter of Spirit of America Foundation.

