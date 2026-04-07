FCC To Cut 100 Jobs

The United States Federal Communications Commission has proposed cutting around $17.8 million from its annual budget.

The budget, which was submitted to Congress, is for $398.3 million in funding for the 2027 fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1, 2026. It will also cut around 100 full-time staff roles, which would place its headcount at around 1,294 employees.

The FCC proposed cutting jobs at the Media Bureau, which is responsible for over-the-air radio and television broadcasting, including licensing. This division will love nine positions, leaving 103 behind, to save around $1.4 million per year.

Also of note are 13 staff roles being eliminated from the Enforcement Bureau, which, as its name suggests, enforces various FCC regulations and issues fines against alleged violators.

The FCC will also trim a smaller number of roles across various parts of its operations and rely less on outside contractors so complete the savings.

According to the FCC, the cuts are designed to help offset cost-of-living wages to existing employees, which is expected to cost $2.6 million.

While some areas did see cuts, the FCC has also allocated $15 million to go toward funding artificial intelligence initiatives that it says will help increase its operational efficiency.

A schedule for regulatory fees, which are paid by radio and TV broadcasters, has not been finalized. Last fiscal year, radio station owners benefited from small reductions in these fees.