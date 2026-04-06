NAB Statement Regarding NexGen TV

Washington, D.C. — The following statement can be attributed to NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt:

“NAB applauds the 91 members of the U.S. House of Representatives, led by the bipartisan co-chairs of the Congressional Broadcasters Caucus — Reps. Mark Alford (R-MO-04), Brendan Boyle (D-PA-02), Mike Flood (R-NE-01) and Darren Soto (D-FL-09) — for urging the Federal Communications Commission to take the next steps toward advancing the transition to ATSC 3.0 (NextGen TV). Their leadership reflects a clear understanding of the immense consumer benefits that a modernized broadcast infrastructure will deliver to communities across the country.

We look forward to continuing to work with our industry partners and the Commission as it moves toward a final order that will ensure broadcasters can deliver the full promise of NextGen TV to every household.”

Background

NextGen TV enables broadcasters to expand local news capabilities, improve emergency alert systems and deliver enhanced sound, picture and interactive features. As members of Congress noted, NextGen TV opens the door to new public safety technologies, including a resilient, over-the-air backup to GPS, which broadcasters are already putting into action through the Broadcast Positioning System™ (BPS™).

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America’s broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at nab.org.