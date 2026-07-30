WMGX and WPOR Named Finalists For 2026 Marconi Awards!



SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine —Two Portland Media Group stations have been recognized among the National Association of Broadcasters’ top

honorees in radio.

Portland Media Group announced today that two of its stations,

WMGX and WPOR, have been named finalists for the 2026 Marconi Radio Awards, the National

Association of Broadcasters’ (NAB) top honor for the radio industry, often called radio’s equivalent of the

Oscars or Emmys.

Established in 1989 and named after Guglielmo Marconi, the inventor credited with pioneering radio

transmission, the Marconi Radio Awards recognize overall excellence in broadcasting by honoring

stations, personalities, podcasts and industry leaders nationwide.

Portland Media Group is home to two (2) of four (4) Saga Communications stations named as finalists

this year:

Medium Market Personality of the Year: The Blake Show with Kelly and Todd — WMGX (Coast

93.1, Hot Adult Contemporary)

Medium Market Station of the Year: WPOR (101.9 POR, Country)

Winners will be revealed during a dinner program on October 20, 2026, at the Edison Ballroom in New

York City, held in conjunction with NAB Show New York.

“For a kid who’d come home from school every day in 8th grade to record his ‘radio show’ onto

cassettes and force his parents to listen… this is pretty much the most exciting thing that can happen.

We could not be more humbled, or proud, and since our listeners are such a huge part of our show

every morning, this is a meaningful recognition to them, too. We try to do a show that can be an

escape, or a connection, for people. To have this recognition, whether we win or not, says what we’re

doing matters.” –

Blake Hayes, Director of Content and Morning Show Host for Coast 93.1 (WMGX).

“We are humbled and excited for this national honor recognizing the dedication and hard work that

our staff members, both on the air and behind the scenes, put in every day to represent our local

communities. With over 15,000 radio stations across the nation, to be considered one of the five

finalists for Station of the Year is truly a gift. Country music is alive and well in Maine!” –

Jon Shannon, Director of Content and Morning Show Host for 101.9 POR (WPOR).

About Portland Media Group

Portland Media Group, a division of Saga Communications, is a marketing and advertising company

working with small, medium, and large businesses in Southern Maine and serving its surrounding

communities. Starting with a portfolio of eight (8) radio brands, the core focus of their work is getting

their clients wanted, found and chosen more often by their customers through clicks, visits, calls and

searches using a full suite of broadcast and digital marketing solutions.

Media Contact:

Barry Gabloff

General Manager, Portland Media Group

bgabloff@portlandmediagrp.com

207.774.4561

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