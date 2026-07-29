Maine Veterans Spotlight Growing

In our effort to support Maine Veterans, the Maine Association of Broadcasters is proud to announce the Maine Veterans Spotlight is now on nine member stations starting this weekend. If you are looking for stories of service and success from our veterans, tune in this weekend.

The Maine Veterans Spotlight is in partnership with the Maine Association of Broadcasters, Wreaths Across America and Wreaths Across America Radio.

Listen on these partner stations:

WGAN: Sunday at Noon on AM 560 and FM 98.5 Portland

WPNO: Saturday at 9 am on 1450 AM and 96.9 FM

WVOM: Sunday at 8 am at 101.3 Augusta and 103.9 Bangor

WRGY: Sunday 1 pm, 90.5 in Rangely

WUMF: Sunday 10 am, 91.5 FM in Farmington

WUMM: Sunday 9 am, 91.1 in Machias

WUPI: Sunday 9 am, 91.1 in Presque Isle

WUMA: Sunday 9 am and Monday 7 pm online at https://www.uma.edu/radio/