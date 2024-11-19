Hot Radio Maine To Give Away Turkeys!

NEWS ALERT:

The 12th Annual Hot Radio Maine FREE Turkey Give-Away for Thanksgiving

Over 200 Free Turkeys next Tuesday!

Scarborough, ME – Today Hot Radio Maine announced the details of their annual Thanksgiving free turkey giveaway. This is the longest running event for the station now in its 12th year. The annual giveaway is a tentpole tradition for Hot Radio Maine resulting in over 2,500 free turkeys over the past 11 years. This year the station plans to give-away over 200 free turkey, an increase from previous years. In conjunction with Maine’s Credit Unions and with support from That Place in Ogunquit, this year’s giveaway will be at the IGA in Wells, Maine located at 1517 Post Road. The turkey giveaway will begin at 11am on Tuesday, November 26th and turkeys will be handed out on a first come, first basis until they are all given out.

There is no cost, and no strings attached to receive a free turkey for Thanksgiving. Members of the community only need to show up at the Wells IGA at 11am and turkeys will be given away while supplies last. As in previous years, Hot Radio Maine does respectfully ask that those in need of help are allowed to go first. Hot Radio Maine’s Program Director and Morning Host, Ryan Deelon announced the giveaway on the station’s statewide signal saying “This is one of the most important events our station holds each year. It’s amazing to see how much the event has grown over the past 12 years. With the cost of everything on the rise, we’re pleased to be able to provide a little relief to members of our community this Thanksgiving. We look forward to seeing everyone on Tuesday.”

Information on Hot Radio Maine:

Hot Radio Maine is an award-winning station with a statewide reach. The station is heard on 104.7 FM in Portland and southern Maine, on 100.3 FM in Lewiston, Auburn and Brunswick and 102.9 FM in Bangor, Brewer, Old Town & Orono. Hot Radio Maine has established a successful brand by coupling a strong musical format with successful concerts and community-based events. Hot Radio Maine has given out thousands of dollars to local Maine listeners as well as other prizes, concerts tickets, free back to school haircuts for kids and even thousands of turkeys during Thanksgiving. The station has brought successful major recording artists to Maine including the Grammy winning Post Malone, Khalid, J Cole and dozens more including the annual sold-out Hot Summer series. Hot Radio Maine is the most streamed music format in Maine and New Hampshire and has a sizeable social footprint that can be found at @hotradiomaine across all platforms.

****

Contact:

Ryan Deelon at hotradiomaine@mainestreamonline.com