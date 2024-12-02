Stephen King To Sign Off WKIT-FM, WZON-AM and WZLO-FM

BANGOR, Maine (FROM WABI-TV) – Stephen King’s radio stations are signing off for good at the end of the month.

The Zone Corporation announced Monday morning that after 41 years of King’s ownership, Bangor area channels WZON, WKIT, WZLO will sign off on Dec. 31.

In a press release, King cited losses in the millions of dollars and his advancing age as reasons for the shut down.

“While radio across the country has been overtaken by giant corporate broadcasting groups, I’ve loved being a local, independent owner all these years,” said King. “I’ve loved the people who’ve gone to these stations every day and entertained folks, kept the equipment running, and given local advertisers a way to connect with their customers. Tabby and I are proud to have been a part of that for more than four decades.”

The Kings bought WZON in 1983.

The Zone Corporation said they would be making no further public comment nor conducting interviews on the subject.

