MAB Annual Meeting & Awards Gala a Big Success!

The 2023 Maine Association of Broadcasters Annual Meeting & Awards Gala on Saturday, October 14, 2023 was a huge success—over 250 broadcasters filled the Grand Ballroom at the Sable Oaks Sheraton in South Portland to eat, drink and be merry–and to honor our News & Creative Award winners and Inductees into the MAB Hall of Fame–Cindy Williams, “Mighty” John Marshall, “Altitude” Lou McNally, Dale Arnold and Jon Shannon. Our long-time President/CEO Suzanne Goucher was inducted posthumously into the Hall of Fame as well.

The evening was enhanced with performances by singer Carly Tefft and comedian Juston McKinney! The Photos are up now: 2023 MAB Annual Convention & Awards Gala – Maine Association of Broadcasters