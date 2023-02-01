MAB Board Meeting-1978 Style!

MAB Board Meeting In Lewiston 1978

The date was April 24, 1978—at the Ramada Inn in Lewiston, Maine. Taking a stab at everyone here based on the writing scribbled on the back of this pic. From head of the table left to right: Bruce McGorrill, WCSH-TV ; Peter Kern, 2nd District Director, WBLM-FM; Margo Cobb, District 3 Director, WLBZ-TV ; Senator William Hathaway ; Don Powers, WCSH-TV; Jack MArtin, MAB President/CEO, WMTW-TV; Norm Gallant, Secretary/Treasurer, WFAU AM/FM; Frank DeFrancesco, 1st MAB V.P., WIDE AM/FM; John Michaud, 2nd V.P. MAB, WFST AM/FM; Bob Popper, MAB 1st District Director, WKXA AM/FM. Let me know if any of this is wrong/mislabeled in comments below. Nowadays, MAB Board Meetings are normally hosted by member stations throughout the state.