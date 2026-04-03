NAB Show In Las Vegas To Showcase “Survivor”

The 2026 NAB Show will open with a celebration of the 50th season of “Survivor,” which will receive the NAB Spirit of Broadcasting Award during the event’s opening session April 20 in Las Vegas.

The session, scheduled for 10 a.m. PDT on the Main Stage at the Las Vegas Convention Center, will also feature a keynote conversation with producer Jesse Collins, known for his work on the Grammy Awards and Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“Survivor” host and executive producer Jeff Probst is set to join Curtis LeGeyt for a live conversation from Fiji, where production is underway on the show’s 51st season. The 50th season airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+.

Cirie Fields will accept the award on behalf of the series. Fields has competed in five seasons of the show over two decades.

The Spirit of Broadcasting Award recognizes individuals or organizations with a lasting impact on the industry. NAB said the long-running reality series has helped shape modern television formats over its 25-year run.

“‘Survivor’ is one of the most enduring and influential franchises in television history,” said April Carty-Sipp, executive vice president of Industry Affairs and Innovation at NAB. “For 25 years, it has continuously reinvented what unscripted storytelling can be while captivating audiences around the world. Reaching 50 seasons is an extraordinary achievement, and we’re proud to recognize its impact on our industry.”

The opening session will also highlight Collins’ role in producing large-scale live broadcasts across music, sports and entertainment. He is founder and CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment and has produced events including the BET Awards and the Oscars.

“Jesse Collins is one of the leading creative forces in television today,” Carty-Sipp said. “From the Super Bowl Halftime Show to the GRAMMY Awards and the Oscars, he has helped define what live entertainment looks like at the highest level. His perspective on the craft and scale of live production will be an unforgettable highlight of the Opening Session.”

Collins will appear in a featured conversation with Carolyn Giardina, focusing on live production and storytelling.

The session will also include a segment recognizing the United States’ 250th anniversary and the role of storytelling in media and broadcasting.

The 2026 NAB Show is scheduled for April 18–22, with exhibits open April 19–22, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.