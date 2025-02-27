Hot Radio Maine Celebrates Women’s History Month with “If You Can Hear Her, You Can Be Her” Segment

Scarborough, ME – In honor of Women’s History Month, Hot Radio Maine’s afternoon host Hayley Smith-Rose is launching a special on-air segment, If You Can Hear Her, You Can Be Her, celebrating the voices and stories of inspiring women in Maine. Airing every weekday throughout March, this series will feature conversations with local trailblazers across various industries, highlighting their journeys, challenges, and advice for the next generation.

“Representation matters,” says Smith-Rose. “By amplifying the voices of remarkable women in our community, we hope to inspire young girls and women to chase their dreams and break barriers in their own lives.”

The segment will showcase leaders in business, sports, arts, education, and beyond. Some of the confirmed guests include Angela Stone, the founder of Maine Needs, Jordan Brocklesby, the creator of Plates of Portland, Laura Genese in Marketing and Communications for the Girl Scouts, Tara Cannaday, the Executive Chef at Pot + Pan, Britt McCaughin, the General Manager of Austin Street Brewing and many more. Listeners can tune in to Hot Radio Maine during the 3pm hour weekdays to hear these empowering interviews. The interviews will also be featured on hotradiomaine.com.

Information on Hot Radio Maine:

Hot Radio Maine is an award-winning station with a statewide reach. The station is heard on 104.7 FM in Portland and southern Maine, on 100.3 FM in Lewiston, Auburn and Brunswick and 102.9 FM in Bangor, Brewer, Old Town & Orono. Hot Radio Maine has established a successful brand by coupling a strong musical format with successful concerts and community-based events. Hot Radio Maine has given out thousands of dollars to local Maine listeners as well as other prizes, concerts tickets, free back to school haircuts for kids and even thousands of turkeys during Thanksgiving. Hot Radio Maine is the most streamed music format in Maine and New Hampshire and has a sizeable social footprint that can be found at @hotradiomaine across all platforms.

****

Contact:

Hayley Smith-Rose at hotradiomaine@mainestreamonline.com

Links:

www.hotradiomaine.com