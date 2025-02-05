J. Hanson & Co. To Acquire Remainder of Stephen King’s Radio Stations

It appears that Stephen King’s Zone Corporation has sold the remainder of his Bangor ME stations, both of which went silent at the start of the new year.

J Hanson’s Mix Maine Media will purchase 620 WZON Bangor, 103.1 WZLO Dover-Foxcroft, and 98.3 W252CT Bangor from King for $125,000.

$75,000 of the purchase price will be a promissory note of a donation to the Heart of Maine United Way. In addition, Hanson will also pay for half of the cost of the removal of the two towers at Zone’s studios in Bangor, one of which was used by WZON and the other by W252CT.

Mix Maine Media purchased entry into the Bangor market in November 2024 with an LMA of Port Broadcasting’s two AMs and three translators for a period of five years. At the time they flipped 1340 WBAN Veazie/94.1 W231CH Bangor/95.1 W236DP Bald Mountain to a simulcast of their AC 107.9 The Mix –WFMX Skowhegan/Augusta and 1230 WGUY Veazie/96.1 W241CP Bangor to a simulcast of Classic Country “True Country 93.5″ WCTB Fairfield. The company also owns Sports “1160 The Score WSKW Skowhegan.

King had previously found a buyer for Rock WKIT-FM Brewer as Jeff Solari and Greg Hawes’ Rock Lobster Radio LLC’s purchased the station for $500,000 right ahead of its planned sign-off date with an immediate LMA.