WTOS-FM’s “Mr. Mike” Has Passed Away

One half of WTOS-FM’s Morning Show and Maine Association of Broadcasters Hall of Famer Michael Estrada, known to thousands as “Mr. Mike” passed away suddenly on March 11. He was 65.

The following bio information is from Mr. Mike’s radio family at Blueberry Broadcasting, owner of WTOS-FM:

Mike was born on October 16, 1959, in Mount Kisco, NY, the seventh of eight children to Evelyn and Frank Estrada. He spent his early childhood in Katonah, NY attending St. Mary’s School. In 1971, his family relocated to Orleans, MA, where he attended Nauset Regional High School. He proceeded to pursue higher education at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, studying journalism and meeting his future wife, Tammy.

After graduating, Mike launched his journalism career in Bennington, Vermont, covering sports for the local paper. In the late 1980s, he moved to central Maine to start a family, welcoming two children, Andy and Dory. Though Mike and Tammy eventually separated, he found love again with Debbie Hutchins, who remained his devoted life partner for 25 years.

Mike’s passion for journalism led him to a successful career in radio broadcasting. In 1992, alongside fellow radio DJ Tom O, he co-founded The Mountain Morning Show on WTOS, bringing humor, news, and entertainment to listeners across Maine and beyond each morning. His sharp wit, playful banter, and dedication to his craft were hallmarks of his relationship with both his colleagues and his audience; making his audience laugh – and occasionally groan – while delivering the latest news, sports, and weather with good humor. In recognition of their outstanding contributions to broadcasting during their 33-year partnership, Mr. Mike and Tom O were inducted into the Maine Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2018.

Beyond radio, Mike took great joy in the art of writing. In addition to the sports journalism of his early career, he spent years penning a weekly Mr. Mike’s Musings column and was the author and mastermind behind The Mountain Morning Show’s hilarious daily quizzes for call-in listeners. Mike was also a prolific reader of local daily newspapers across the country and took great joy in delving into an array of sports biographies and memoirs.

Mike was a local legend. Whether dining out, grocery shopping, or at an appointment, he was regularly greeted by fans who recognized his voice. His ability to connect with people everywhere and anywhere was profoundly unique and positive.

Mike was an avid sports enthusiast, with an almost encyclopedic knowledge of stats, stories, and trivia at the ready. He was an active athlete well into his adult life, participating in local softball leagues, shooting hoops with his children at the park, and golfing with his friends. His passion for sports extended into journalism, where he lent his famous broadcast voice to hundreds of local football games, field hockey matchups, and swim meets, in addition to being a regular fixture at annual state high school basketball tournaments. Mike was a devoted follower of the New England Patriots, Boston Bruins, and Boston Celtics – but was even more so a quintessential long-suffering, lifelong Boston Red Sox fan, watching or listening to virtually every game for decades. He made many happy memories catching a game with his loved ones at Fenway Park and would undoubtedly consider the long-awaited 2004 Red Sox World Series victory as one of his most treasured moments.

Mike will be remembered for his unwavering love, generosity, and ability to bring joy to those around him. His legacy endures through the values he instilled in his family and the countless lives he touched. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

A celebration of life will be held in central Maine later this year.