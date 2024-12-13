Maine Radio Icon Bruce Stevens Passes

Maine broadcasting lost a true legend with the passing of Bruce Stevens this week. The cause of death was not immediately known. Below is essentially a reprint of a story that we did some time ago when Bruce retired:

“Bruce Stevens is a legend in the radio world. Bruce was born in Lincoln Maine and if you’ve had the opportunity to hear stories from Bruce’s childhood you know what it means to be entertained.

Bruce started his career at home with his home radio station (which wasn’t exactly legal) and then went to WLKN. He also worked in Bangor TV and Radio. He also worked at WRDO in Augusta, mornings with Don Brown at WABK and rekindled the relationship with Don at WCTB “Oldies”

He was on-air at WGAN in Portland, WIP in Philly, WBZ in Boston. He was also recruited to at WTIC in Hartford, WKRC in Cincinnati, and Indianapolis. Bruce was always true to his roots. He returned to Maine and spent time in Elsworth then back to WCTB. Always a Mainer we’ve all had the opportunity to work side-by-side with Bruce for many years. Many of us have found Bruce to be a man of integrity, understanding, caring, an outstanding storyteller and exceptionally talented in everything that is radio. Bruce’s true passion will always be radio!

Words from Jay Hanson

“It was 1993 when I first heard Bruce in the role of the afternoon host at WTIC in Hartford, a News/Talk station. Bruce was exceptional in his versatility. I had just started as a jock in Hartford and immediately knew I had another inspiration in the business. The guy just sounded effortless. He was a breath of fresh air on AM talk, segueing from a heated exchange on Bill Clinton to a breezy survey on worst town names. A complete radio pro…no surprise he landed so many desirable gigs in competitive markets around the country. I’ve been honored to have Bruce on our airstaff for the past eight years”

Paul Defrancisco was fortunate enough to work at the FM side of Bruce’s station in Hartford and feels as strongly as we do about his talent. “There aren’t many more like Bruce in the biz…”

According to Jon James who met Bruce 43 years ago “When it comes to friendship, integrity, loyalty and being humble, Bruce is the whole package.”

Bruce started at Mix Maine Media in 2015 and completed his career as the Afternoon Host on the “BS Show” on WCTB True Country 93.5 at the end of 2022.

Bruce has retired and is living closer to his sister in the Bangor area. He will be missed by the entire team and countless listeners. We whole heartedly thank Bruce for his years of service.”

Bruce Stevens is a Radio Warrior-a man of tremendous talent-born to be behind a microphone.

At this time, there is no word on a service.