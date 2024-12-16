NewsCenter Maine’s Rob Caldwell Wins Silver Circle Award!

The Boston/New England Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has awarded NewsCenter Maine’s Rob Caldwell as a recipient of their coveted Silver Circle Award! The honor is bestowed to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to television, the Academy, their community and people training for careers in television–over a period of at least 25 years.

Rob was honored on Thursday, December 12th–and joins NewsCenter’s Don Carrigan, who was honored last year.

Congratulations, Rob!! Your service to Maine communities statewide is exemplary–and your many years of broadcasting excellence is appreciated by everyone in the Maine broadcasting community!