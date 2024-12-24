Stephen King’s Bangor Stations Sold-Will Stay On The Air!

Good news right before Christmas for Bangor rock radio listeners–and the staff at WKIT-FM–as Stephen King has reportedly reached agreement to sell to Jeff Solari–a former WZON employee–also known for his work at WLBZ-TV and Greg Hawes, a local businessman.

Details are not known at this time, but the WKIT Wikipedia post was edited to reflect the news: “On December 23, Jeff Solari and Greg Hawes, through “Rock Lobster Radio”, announced that they would acquire WKIT, and would begin operating the station under a local marketing agreement on January 1, 2025. Solari had previously served as a reporter for WLBZ and a sports talk host for WZON and WEZQ, while Hawes owns restaurants and a marijuana dispensary in the Bangor area.[14]