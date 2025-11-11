The 13th Annual Hot Radio Maine Thanksgiving FREE Turkey Giveaway

NEWS ALERT:

The 13th Annual Hot Radio Maine Thanksgiving FREE Turkey Give-Away

Over 200 Free Turkeys Tuesday November, 25th!

Scarborough, ME – Hot Radio Maine announced the details of their annual free Thanksgiving turkey giveaway today. This event is the station’s longest running event, now in its 13th year. As a cornerstone annual tradition, Hot Radio Maine has now given away over 2,700 free turkeys over the past 12 years. This year, the station plans to give away more than 200 free turkeys. In conjunction with the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger and with support from That Place in Ogunquit, this year’s giveaway will be at the IGA in Wells, Maine located at 1517 Post Road. The turkey giveaway will begin at 11am on Tuesday, November 25th. Turkeys will be handed out on a first come, first serve basis until they are all distributed.

This is a no cost, no strings attached event. Members of the community need only to show up at the Wells IGA at 11am on Tuesday Nov 25th. As in prior years, Hot Radio Maine does respectfully ask that those in need of help be allowed to go first. Hot Radio Maine’s Program Director and Morning Host, Ryan Deelon announced the giveaway on the station’s statewide signal and web broadcast saying “Now in its thirteenth year, this event is something our entire team is exceptionally proud to be part of. With rising food prices and concerns surrounding many issues in our community, we hope this give-away can help take some stress away from the Thanksgiving holiday. We look forward to seeing everyone on Tuesday.”

Information on Hot Radio Maine:

Hot Radio Maine is an award-winning station with a statewide reach. The station is heard on 104.7 FM in Portland and southern Maine, on 100.3 FM in Lewiston and Auburn and 102.9 FM in Bangor, Brewer, Old Town & Orono. Hot Radio Maine has established a successful brand by coupling a strong musical format with successful concerts and community-based events. Hot Radio Maine has given out thousands of dollars to local Maine listeners, along with other prizes, concerts tickets, free back-to-school haircuts for kids, and thousands of turkeys during Thanksgiving. The station has brought successful major recording artists to Maine including the Grammy winning Post Malone, Khalid, J Cole and dozens more, as well as the annual sold-out Hot Summer series. Hot Radio Maine is the most streamed music format in Maine and New Hampshire and has a sizeable social footprint that can be found at @hotradiomaine across all platforms.

Contact: Ryan Deelon hotradiomaine@mainestreamonline.com