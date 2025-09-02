MAB Hall of Famer Mike Audet Passes

Former Portland Radio newsman and MAB Hall of Fame inductee Mike Audet has passed away at the age of 87.

A native of Waterville, Mike got the radio bug in high school in the mid 1950’s. After a stint in the Army and other odd jobs, Mike took to the airwaves in Flagstaff, Arizona. New Haven, CT was another stop along the way, but it was in Portland, Maine that Mike found his home, reporting the news on WGAN-AM and WPOR-FM.

Audet teamed up with Morning DJ Bud Sawyer for a show that was consistently on top of the ratings. Mike also spent some time as a TV reporter and weekend news anchor on WGAN-TV (now WGME-TV)

A familiar voice in Souther Maine for decades, Mike Audet was inducted into the MAB Hall of Fame in 2005.