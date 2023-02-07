WMTW-Tri For A Cure

CHANNEL 8 WMTW AND MAINE CANCER FOUNDATION UNITE THROUGH 2025

Maine’s Total Coverage delivers monthly stories to inform viewers and remains the official television partner of the Tri For A Cure

PORTLAND, ME. February 6, 2023 – Maine‘s fight against cancer continues and Channel 8 WMTW is proud to renew its commitment to the challenge. Celebrating MCF’s $20,000,000 fundraising milestone, Channel 8 WMTW signs on for another three years to serve as the official television partner for monthly stories and broadcast coverage of Tri For A Cure through 2025.

“The battle cry ‘We TRI Harder’ echoes each year and Channel 8 remains steadfast in dedicating our broadcast strength; powerful WMTW.com footprint and the WMTW mobile app anytime. Plus, our passionate team members in front of and behind the camera make a difference in getting the message out,” said Dave Abel, WMTW President & General Manager.

“It’s quite an honor to return each year and have Maine’s Total Coverage support the mission of Maine Cancer Foundation and Maine’s only all-women triathlon. We look forward to many years of being there for them,” said Amy Beveridge, Channel 8 News Director.

Channel 8 WMTW’s award-winning team continues to be the broadcast ambassador delivering relevant stories every month to Mainers impacted by cancer. Then all eyes will turn towards our LIVE FOR THE TRI broadcast event on Sunday, July 16th.

“Channel 8 has been an incredible partner of ours from the start. Their commitment to our mission is evident year-round and we couldn’t be more excited to have them back on the wall on July 16th,” said Ray Ruby, Executive Director, Maine Cancer Foundation.

Visit https://triforacure.org/ for fundraising and registration information.

About WMTW – WMTW is a digital multi-media company providing content to Channel 8 WMTW, Maine’s CW, WMTW.com, MeTV Portland, Heroes & Icons, MY Net, Story Television, Laff, ion Mystery, Very Local, Our Maine specials and mobile apps. WMTW produces over 45 hours of Maine’s Total Coverage and Maine’s Total Weather each week. Channel 8 has been honored with four Emmy’s for Best Newscast in New England and Eight Regional Edward R. Murrow awards for the continuing pursuit of excellence in journalism. Maine’s Total Weather has been certified Maine’s Most Accurate Forecast for 5 years running. WMTW serves as the official television partner for the American Heart Association in Maine, Maine Cancer Foundation’s Tri For A Cure, dozens of local events and over 27 years with the Portland Sea Dogs. Channel 8 WMTW, the ABC affiliate serves viewers across Southern Maine and eastern New Hampshire and is owned by Hearst Television, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hearst. Follow us on Facebook (wmtwtv) and Twitter (@wmtwtv).

About Hearst Television – Hearst Television owns and operates 33 television and two radio stations serving 26 media markets across 39 states reaching over 22 million U.S. television households. Through its partnership with nearly all major networks, Hearst Television distributes national content over more than 120 video channels including programming from ABC, NBC, CBS, CW, MY Net, MeTV, Estrella and more. The radio stations are leaders in Baltimore news/talk and rock music listenership. Its Hearst Media Production Group unit produces original programming across linear and streaming platforms for domestic and international distribution. Its Very Local app, free to download on household OTT devices and available across popular streaming services, offers 24/7 access to local news, weather and an array of local and regional programming. Hearst Television is recognized as one of the industry’s premier companies and has been honored with numerous awards for distinguished journalism, industry innovation, and community service. Hearst Television is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hearst.

Media Contact:

Matt Earl, WMTW, mearl@hearst.com, 207-835-3893