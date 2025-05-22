Mainers Take Care Of Mainers

MORE THAN 322,410 MEALS TO FEED MAINERS

PORTLAND/BANGOR, ME – NEWS CENTER Maine, along with our partner Good

Shepherd Food Bank, held NEWS CENTER Maine’s Eighth Annual Feed Maine Telethon

on May 8, raising $161,205 to help feed Mainers in need.

During the telethon, volunteers received more than 1,200 calls and/or individual online

donations to help feed fellow Mainers. As of this writing, the total has topped $162,000,

including the Matching Mainers Hour during which Hannaford matched donations up to

$25,000. The Reny Charitable Foundation graciously made a $10,000 contribution. All funds

raised from this telethon will provide food equivalent to 322,410 meals. Over the course of

eight years, NEWS CENTER Maine viewers have helped provide more than 4.5 million

meals to Mainers in need.

Good Shepherd Food Bank and its partners distributed 40 million meals last year. Much of

that distribution happens at local food pantries, staffed largely by community volunteers,

throughout the state.

Hunger in Maine is at its highest level in nearly a decade. Visits to food pantries and meal

programs have increased sharply. Today, 13% of Mainers – roughly 180,000 people – are

facing hunger. Inflation and the rising cost of essentials are making it harder than ever to put

food on the table; meanwhile, two major federal food programs have been canceled or are

facing deep cuts. For these reasons and more, NEWS CENTER Maine’s Feed Maine

campaign, and Good Shepherd Food Bank’s Thrive 365 campaign, are year-round

initiatives. The opportunity to donate and help feed a Mainer in need continues to be open

at NEWSCENTERmaine.com/feed-maine.

