Mainers Take Care Of Mainers
MORE THAN 322,410 MEALS TO FEED MAINERS
PORTLAND/BANGOR, ME – NEWS CENTER Maine, along with our partner Good
Shepherd Food Bank, held NEWS CENTER Maine’s Eighth Annual Feed Maine Telethon
on May 8, raising $161,205 to help feed Mainers in need.
During the telethon, volunteers received more than 1,200 calls and/or individual online
donations to help feed fellow Mainers. As of this writing, the total has topped $162,000,
including the Matching Mainers Hour during which Hannaford matched donations up to
$25,000. The Reny Charitable Foundation graciously made a $10,000 contribution. All funds
raised from this telethon will provide food equivalent to 322,410 meals. Over the course of
eight years, NEWS CENTER Maine viewers have helped provide more than 4.5 million
meals to Mainers in need.
Good Shepherd Food Bank and its partners distributed 40 million meals last year. Much of
that distribution happens at local food pantries, staffed largely by community volunteers,
throughout the state.
Hunger in Maine is at its highest level in nearly a decade. Visits to food pantries and meal
programs have increased sharply. Today, 13% of Mainers – roughly 180,000 people – are
facing hunger. Inflation and the rising cost of essentials are making it harder than ever to put
food on the table; meanwhile, two major federal food programs have been canceled or are
facing deep cuts. For these reasons and more, NEWS CENTER Maine’s Feed Maine
campaign, and Good Shepherd Food Bank’s Thrive 365 campaign, are year-round
initiatives. The opportunity to donate and help feed a Mainer in need continues to be open
at NEWSCENTERmaine.com/feed-maine.
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) helps people thrive in their local communities by providing the trusted local news and
services that matter most. Together, we are building a sustainable future for local news. With 64 television stations in
51 U.S. markets, including NEWS CENTER Maine (WCSH in Portland and WLBZ in Bangor), TEGNA reaches more
than 100 million people on an average monthly basis across the web, mobile apps, streaming, and linear television.