New England First Amendment Skills Session

Register Now for NEFAC’s 30 Minute Skills Lesson on Broadcast Journalism 101

Featuring Sarah Guernelli at WPRI in Providence

June 12 | 12 p.m. ET | Online

The New England First Amendment Coalition’s 30 Minute Skills are quick-hit, practical lessons on the First Amendment and journalism. The monthly lessons are free and open to the public.

Click here to register for Broadcasting 101.

Links to previous lessons and other upcoming classes can be found here.

About Your Instructor

Before joining WPRI 12 News, Sarah Guernelli was the weekend anchor and weekday reporter for Western Mass News in Springfield, Mass. During her time there, she covered a wide variety of stories including the B-17 crash at Bradly International Airport and the coronavirus outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. Guernelli started off her career as a writer for Channel 7 News in Boston, while also working as a part-time reporter at WMCT-TV in Marlboro, Mass. She is a proud graduate of Worcester State University.

About the New England First Amendment Coalition

The New England First Amendment Coalition (NEFAC) is the region’s leading advocate for First Amendment freedoms and the public’s right to know about government. NEFAC is a non-partisan and non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. In collaboration with other like-minded advocacy organizations, NEFAC works to advance understanding of the First Amendment and right-to-know issues throughout the region and across the world. Learn more at nefac.org.